Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $113.29 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.29 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.25 or 0.00031152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00117633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,724,412 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

