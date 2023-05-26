Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.61

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 7218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -507.69%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

