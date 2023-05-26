Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $177,623.08

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $177,623.08 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

