Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-$9.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

