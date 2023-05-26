Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,615,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 602,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

