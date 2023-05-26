Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.34 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.40. 1,716,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,871. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average is $306.14.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.