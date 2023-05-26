Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.80

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 335168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Trading Down 8.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

