HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 11.4%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.40. 115,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 283,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

