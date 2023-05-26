Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.3%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.72. 291,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 348,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $173,000.
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
