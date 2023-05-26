Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Price Performance

Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

