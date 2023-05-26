Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hello Pal International Price Performance
Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
