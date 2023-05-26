Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $255.50

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 308868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday.

Helical Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.12. The company has a market cap of £315.18 million, a P/E ratio of 413.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Helical Increases Dividend

Helical Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,641.79%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

