Helen Fisher Purchases 10,204 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Helen Fisher bought 10,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,020.33 ($6,680.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a drug repurposing company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases.

