Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

