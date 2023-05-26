HC Wainwright Weighs in on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

