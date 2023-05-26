HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $139.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

