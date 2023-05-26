Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HSUN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

