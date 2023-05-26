Hartford Short Duration ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:HSRT)

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS HSRT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.89. 10,945 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Short Duration ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.