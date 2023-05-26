Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.90

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.90 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.52 ($0.33). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 25.58 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,459,531 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 34 ($0.42) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.89.

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja acquired 6,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £1,816.02 ($2,258.73). 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

