Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 902,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,498 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $51,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,832.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.