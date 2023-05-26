Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,660 shares during the period. Hallador Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 2.34% of Hallador Energy worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 50,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

