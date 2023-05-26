Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

GHL opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

