Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 302,812 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 377.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 302,812 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $22,299,000.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,455. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 Trading Up 5.0 %

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

FIVN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. 418,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.72. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

