Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $29.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.