Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group comprises 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Alamo Group worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $172.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,367. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

