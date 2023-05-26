Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the April 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 436,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.71. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, insider Gary Guidry acquired 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $900.00 per share, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. In related news, insider Gary Guidry bought 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $900.00 per share, with a total value of $371,700.00. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,050.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 950,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 427,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 475,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.