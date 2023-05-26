Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.