Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 19,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 722,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.58. 118,564,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,380,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.