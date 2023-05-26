Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,739,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

