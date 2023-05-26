Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 442,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

