Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.55 during midday trading on Friday. 254,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0519 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

