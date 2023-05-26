Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 12,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPLG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

