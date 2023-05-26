Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

