Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBTP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.74. 4,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

About Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

