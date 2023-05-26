Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 7,814 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,004. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

