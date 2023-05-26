Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.44. 100,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,653. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average of $243.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

