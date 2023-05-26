Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 292,455 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 89,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,247. The company has a market cap of $554.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

