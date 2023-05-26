Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,356 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 269,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,583. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

