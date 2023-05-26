Globeflex Capital L P Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in McKesson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.02. 33,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.09. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.