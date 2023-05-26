Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in May

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
SRET traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 116,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
