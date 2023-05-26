Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in May

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

SRET traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 116,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

