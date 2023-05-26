Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Down 2.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.66. 22,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 41,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares during the period.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

