Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Down 2.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.66. 22,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 41,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
