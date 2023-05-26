Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Position Reduced by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDIV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 54,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,659. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $703.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

