Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 2,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Global X China Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

