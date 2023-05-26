Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Global X China Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global X China Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.