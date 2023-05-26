General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 736,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.