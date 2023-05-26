GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 185.5% in May

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBGPF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 515 ($6.41) to GBX 450 ($5.60) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.97) to GBX 420 ($5.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

