Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Buys $578,500.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,490. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 127.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

