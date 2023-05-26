Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Short Interest Update

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 22,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,317. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

