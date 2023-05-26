Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,127.07

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,127.07 ($14.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,206 ($15.00). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($15.00), with a volume of 155,209 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Marsh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,517.41). 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

