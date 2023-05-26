GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
