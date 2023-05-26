GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.