G999 Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $532.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

